Shares in Monte dei Paschi plunge 14% after capital raise

November 04, 2022 — 04:26 am EDT

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI plunged 14% on Friday, triggering an automatic trading suspension, after the state-owned bank successfully completed a 2.5 billion euro ($2.4 billion) capital raise.

Monte dei Paschi said late on Thursday its new share issue had been 96.3% subscribed, with underwriters taking up the remaining 93 million euros.

