Shares in Mexico's Televisa, TV Azteca jump after deal to broadcast classes

Anthony Esposito Reuters
Shares in Mexican broadcasters Grupo Televisa and TV Azteca surged on Tuesday after the firms inked a deal to broadcast home-schooling classes in the next academic year while schools remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX was trading 11.3% higher and TV Azteca AZTECACPO.MX was up 11.2%.

