Shares in Mexico's Televisa, TV Azteca jump after deal to broadcast classes

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican broadcasters Grupo Televisa and TV Azteca surged on Tuesday after the firms inked a deal to broadcast home-schooling classes in the next academic year while schools remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Televisa TLEVISACPO.MX was trading 11.3% higher and TV Azteca AZTECACPO.MX was up 11.2%.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)

