News & Insights

US Markets

Shares in Mexico's Televisa surge more than 10% ahead of spin-off launch

Credit: REUTERS/RAQUEL CUNHA

January 26, 2024 — 10:51 am EST

Written by Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa rose more than 10% on Friday.

The country's stock exchange on Thursday published documents noting the spin-off of its sports, gaming and some editorial operations will be carried out in February.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.