Shares in Mexico's Televisa surge more than 10% ahead of spin-off launch

MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa rose more than 10% on Friday.

The country's stock exchange on Thursday published documents noting the spin-off of its sports, gaming and some editorial operations will be carried out in February.

