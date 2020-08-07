Shares in Mexico's Famsa drop 21.5% after filing for bankruptcy
MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa GFAMSAA.MX on Friday plunged 21.5% after the firm filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Mexico.
Famsa on Thursday said a shareholder meeting authorized a request to file for Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in the United States and bankruptcy in Mexico.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chris Reese)
((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.