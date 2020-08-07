US Markets

Shares in Mexico's Famsa drop 21.5% after filing for bankruptcy

Shares in Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa on Friday plunged 21.5% after the firm filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Mexico.

Famsa on Thursday said a shareholder meeting authorized a request to file for Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in the United States and bankruptcy in Mexico.

