Shares in Mexico's Famsa drop 21.5% after filing for bankruptcy

MEXICO CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican retailer Grupo Famsa GFAMSAA.MX on Friday plunged 21.5% after the firm filed for bankruptcy in the United States and Mexico.

Famsa on Thursday said a shareholder meeting authorized a request to file for Chapter 15 Bankruptcy in the United States and bankruptcy in Mexico.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by Chris Reese)

