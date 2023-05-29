News & Insights

Shares in Mexico's Controladora Axtel down 25% on first day of trading

May 29, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexico's Controladora Axtel were down 25% on Monday in its first day of trading since a spinoff from conglomerate Alfa, according to data from the country's stock exchange.

Shares in Controladora Axtel were trading at 0.24 pesos.

