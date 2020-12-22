Shares in Mexico's Axtel plunge after sale plan axed

MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican telecommunications company Axtel fell sharply on Tuesday, a day after the firm announced it had scrapped a plan to sell the business as a whole and instead seek buyers for its two units individually.

Axtel's AXTELCPO.MX shares sank at the opening of local trading .MXX and continued to fall, dropping over 18% compared to the prior session.

Axtel, a subsidiary of Mexican conglomerate Alfa ALFAA.MX, on Monday evening said it was putting on hold a plan to sell the company, which consists of Alestra and Axtel Networks, because offers did not "reflect the intrinsic value."

"The company will keep looking for strategic alternatives to attract investors for its two business units separately, or together," it said in a statement.

Mexican bank Banorte said the announcement would likely cause Axtel's shares to swing, since the price had already factored in the expectation for an imminent sale.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

