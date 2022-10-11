Commodities

Shares in Mexico's Aeromexico up after share offering authorization

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

Shares in Mexican airline Aeromexico were up almost 6% on Tuesday morning after it got authorization from the national banking commission for a share offering.

The airline is offering more than 11 million shares to complete its delisting process amid the airline's bankruptcy restructuring.

Aeromexico, which filed for bankruptcy in June 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic slashed travel demand, emerged from bankruptcy protection in March.

