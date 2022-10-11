Shares in Mexico's Aeromexico up after share offering authorization

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican airline Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX were up almost 6% on Tuesday morning after it got authorization from the national banking commission for a share offering.

The airline is offering more than 11 million shares to complete its delisting process amid the airline's bankruptcy restructuring.

Aeromexico, which filed for bankruptcy in June 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic slashed travel demand, emerged from bankruptcy protection in March.

