Shares in Mexico's Aeromexico rise 14% after financing announcement

MEXICO CITY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX rose 14% on Friday, after the Mexican carrier, which is undergoing Chapter 11 proceedings, said the day before it had lined up $1 billion in debtor-in-possession financing with Apollo Global Management Inc.

(Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)

