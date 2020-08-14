Shares in Mexico's Aeromexico rise 14% after financing announcement

Commodities

MEXICO CITY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Aeromexico AEROMEX.MX rose 14% on Friday, after the Mexican carrier, which is undergoing Chapter 11 proceedings, said the day before it had lined up $1 billion in debtor-in-possession financing with Apollo Global Management Inc.

