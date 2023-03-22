Shares in Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca post record slump

Adds details on firm's debt

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca fell more than 31% on Wednesday, suffering their largest ever percentage drop a day after a U.S. court said creditors of the firm had filed an "involuntary petition" to place it in Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Shares in TV Azteca dropped to close on Wednesday at 0.49 pesos. The stock exchange briefly suspended trading in the firm earlier in the day.

The broadcaster, Mexico's second-biggest, behind Televisa, is part of the sprawling business empire of Mexico's third-richest person, billionaire Ricardo Salinas.

Creditors say TV Azteca owes them more than $63 million.

The New York court said bondholders had filed the Chapter 11 petition.

"As always, the company will address all legal processes responsibly and firmly, knowing that we have both ethical and legal reason on our side," TV Azteca said in a statement on Tuesday.

TV Azteca is due to pay debts totaling $526 million by the end of September. Last month it postponed releasing its earnings report for the last quarter of 2022, without saying when it would issue the report.

