Shares in Mexican broadcaster Televisa slide over 3% after Q2 results

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Grupo Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, fell more than 3.5% on Wednesday, a day after publishing a plunge in its second-quarter results from a year earlier.

The broadcaster posted a more than 95% dip in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as the broadcaster's income from its joint venture with Univision slipped and satellite TV unit Sky saw more disconnections.

