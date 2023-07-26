News & Insights

Shares in Mexican broadcaster Televisa slide over 3% after Q2 results

July 26, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Grupo Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, fell more than 3.5% on Wednesday, a day after publishing a plunge in its second-quarter results from a year earlier.

The broadcaster posted a more than 95% dip in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as the broadcaster's income from its joint venture with Univision slipped and satellite TV unit Sky saw more disconnections.

