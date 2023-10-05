News & Insights

Oil
OMAB

Shares in Mexican airport operators nosedive after tariff regulation change

Credit: REUTERS/FERNANDO CARRANZA

October 05, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by Noe Torres for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican airport operators Asur, GAP and OMA nosedived in early morning trading on Thursday, after announcing the evening before that the country's civil aviation regulator had changed the terms of their tariff base regulation.

Mexico's main stock exchange briefly suspended trading in all three operators, however, before 8 a.m. local time, shares in GAP had sunk more than 30%, with Asur and OMA down more than 20%.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.