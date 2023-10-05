Shares in Mexican airport operators nosedive after tariff regulation change

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican airport operators Asur, GAP and OMA nosedived in early morning trading on Thursday, after announcing the evening before that the country's civil aviation regulator had changed the terms of their tariff base regulation.

Mexico's main stock exchange briefly suspended trading in all three operators, however, before 8 a.m. local time, shares in GAP had sunk more than 30%, with Asur and OMA down more than 20%.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sarah Morland)

