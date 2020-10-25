Shares in Malaysia's MR D.I.Y. fall as much as 6.25% in market debut

Contributor
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/OLIVIA HARRIS

Shares of Malaysian home improvement retailer MR D.I.Y. Group Bhd fell as much as 6.25% in its market debut on Monday, in what is the country's largest IPO in more than three years.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Malaysian home improvement retailer MR D.I.Y. Group Bhd fell as much as 6.25% in its market debut on Monday, in what is the country's largest IPO in more than three years.

The shares hit a low of 1.50 ringgit after the opening bell but rose above the initial public offering (IPO) price of 1.60 ringgit per share in early trade.

The company raised 1.5 billion ringgit ($361.45 million) in the exercise, giving it a market value of 10 billion ringgit.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More