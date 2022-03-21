Commodities
Shares in Malaysia's Farm Fresh Berhad rise 26% at market debut

Liz Lee Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian dairy producer Farm Fresh Berhad FARM.KL opened 26% higher than its offer price at its market debut on Tuesday.

Shares in the company rose as high as 34% in the first few minutes of trading.

