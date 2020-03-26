Shares in Japan's traders sink on Marubeni loss warning as virus slams demand

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese trading houses sank on Thursday after Marubeni Corp 8002.T warned it will book a record annual loss as the coronavirus outbreak sends prices of oil and commodities tumbling.

Shares in Marubeni plunged about 13% after it said it would have to write down massive impairment losses on its assets raging from oil, copper to grains.

Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, Mitsui & Co 8031.T, Sumitomo Corp 8053.T and Itochu Corp 8001.T fell between 3% and 6%, underperforming the broader TOPIX index .TOPX which was down less than 2% by 0356 GMT.

Marubeni on Wednesday predicted a record net loss of 190 billion yen ($1.71 billion) for the year ending March, against a previous prediction of a 200 billion yen net profit.

"The impairment loss was bigger than expected," Akira Morimoto, senior analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities said in a report dated March 25, adding that there is now a risk Marubeni could cut its dividend in the next business year starting in April.

Despite the massive loss forecast, Marubeni said it was keeping its annual dividend forecast of 35 yen per share.

"Above all, it was disappointing that the company did not come up with measures on how to improve corporate value in light of the latest impairment losses," Morimoto said.

The warning comes as oil and gas companies are cutting spending plans as tough global virus containment measures curb travel, slashing fuel consumption, and as a crude oil glut swells after the collapse of an OPEC+ output deal.

International benchmark oil prices LCOc1 have more than halved since the start of the year, falling to around $25 a barrel, while copper prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME)CMCU3 has lost about 22% and S&P GSCI grains index .SPGSGR has dropped 5%.

The major benchmark commodity index, the Thomson Reuters Core Commodity Index .TRCCRB, plunged to its lowest in about 21 years last week.

($1 = 110.8200 yen)

Year-to-date performance of Japanese trading houses vs select commoditieshttps://reut.rs/2QLzdc0

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.