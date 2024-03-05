News & Insights

US Markets

Shares in Japan's Ain soar after activist fund Oasis buys 9.6% stake

March 05, 2024 — 09:30 pm EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

Updates with more background

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Activist fund Oasis Management has bought a 9.6% stake in Japan's Ain Holdings 9627.T, sending the pharmacy operator's shares 15% higher to their daily limit.

Oasis could make "important proposals" to the company to protect shareholder values, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The filing follows news last month that Oasis plans to sell its 13% stake in Tsuruha Holdings 3391.T to Japanese retail giant Aeon Co 8267.T which plans to merge the drugstore chain with another.

Seven & I Holdings 3382.T owns 7.83% of Ain's outstanding shares, making it the third-biggest shareholder, according to the company's website.

The Hong Kong-based fund is active in Japan and last month said it was opposed to Taisho Pharmaceutical's 4581.T $5 billion management buyout as it believes the acquisition price was too low.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Mariko.Katsumura@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.