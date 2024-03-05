Shares in Japan's Ain soar after activist fund Oasis buys 9.6% stake

Updates with more background

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Activist fund Oasis Management has bought a 9.6% stake in Japan's Ain Holdings 9627.T, sending the pharmacy operator's shares 15% higher to their daily limit.

Oasis could make "important proposals" to the company to protect shareholder values, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The filing follows news last month that Oasis plans to sell its 13% stake in Tsuruha Holdings 3391.T to Japanese retail giant Aeon Co 8267.T which plans to merge the drugstore chain with another.

Seven & I Holdings 3382.T owns 7.83% of Ain's outstanding shares, making it the third-biggest shareholder, according to the company's website.

The Hong Kong-based fund is active in Japan and last month said it was opposed to Taisho Pharmaceutical's 4581.T $5 billion management buyout as it believes the acquisition price was too low.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

