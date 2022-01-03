CNHI

Shares in Iveco indicated at 11 euros each in market debut

Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer



MILAN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Iveco IVG.MI failed to start trading at open in Milan on Monday, and were indicated at 11 euros each following the demerger from parent company CNH Industrial CNHI.MI.

