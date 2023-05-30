Shares in ITV open down 1% after presenter Schofield row

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Britain's ITV ITV.L opened down 1% on Tuesday, the first day of trading after one of its biggest names, Phillip Schofield, said he had lied to the broadcaster about a relationship with a young worker on daytime show "This Morning".

