Shares in ITV open down 1% after presenter Schofield row

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

May 30, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Britain's ITV ITV.L opened down 1% on Tuesday, the first day of trading after one of its biggest names, Phillip Schofield, said he had lied to the broadcaster about a relationship with a young worker on daytime show "This Morning".

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

