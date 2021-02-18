Shares in Italy's Raiway down 5%, trader cites placement

Contributors
Giancarlo Navach Reuters
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published

Shares in Italy's Raiway fell more than 5% on Thursday, a move a trader attributed to a placement of 10 million shares through an accelerated book building the previous day.

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Raiway RWAY.MI fell more than 5% on Thursday, a move a trader attributed to a placement of 10 million shares through an accelerated book building the previous day.

The trader said the shares were placed at 4.92 euros each, with Goldman Sachs acting as bookrunner.

At 0857 GMT the stock fell 5.3% to 5.0 euros, underperforming a 0.3% rise in the broader Italian market.

The company could not immediately be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 02 66129638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More