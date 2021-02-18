Shares in Italy's Raiway down 5%, trader cites placement

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Raiway RWAY.MI fell more than 5% on Thursday, a move a trader attributed to a placement of 10 million shares through an accelerated book building the previous day.

The trader said the shares were placed at 4.92 euros each, with Goldman Sachs acting as bookrunner.

At 0857 GMT the stock fell 5.3% to 5.0 euros, underperforming a 0.3% rise in the broader Italian market.

The company could not immediately be reached for a comment.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

