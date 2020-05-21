Shares in Italy's Nexi jump on report tie-up talks with SIA intensify

By 1315 GMT shares in Nexi rose by 8.7% against a broadly flat Milan market .FTITLMS.

A Milan-based trader cited a report by Bloomberg News saying top executives at Nexi and SIA had met in the past few weeks to discuss a possible deal.

They have asked advisers to examine potential synergies and determine a possible valuation for SIA, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Sources close to the matter had told Reuters that valuation and governance issues were stumbling blocks to reaching a deal.

One person with knowledge of the matter said SIA's price tag was still an issue. Talks are ongoing but not much progress has been made, the person said.

Both Nexi and SIA declined to comment.

SIA, controlled by state-owned investment agency CDP, has been considering both a listing and a tie-up with Nexi.

SIA in March hired JPMorgan to advise on possible options.

Analyst at Jefferies said in a recent note that the combined revenue of Nexi and SIA would amount to more than 70% of the Italian market.

