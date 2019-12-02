Shares in Italy's GEDI suspended from trading, pending statement

The Milan Stock Exchange said on Monday that shares in publishing company GEDI were temporarily suspended from negotiations, pending a statement from the group.

CIR CIRX.MI, which is the main investor in GEDI with a 43.8% stake, on Friday said it was in talks with EXOR EXOR.MI on a deal that could lead the Agnelli family investment company gaining control of the media group.

CIR is set to accept EXOR's offer which will be followed by a buyout offer on all of GEDI shares aimed possibly at delisting the group while no break-up is on the cards, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday confirming newspaper reports.

EXOR, which also holds over 43.4% of The Economist Group, already has a stake of almost 6% in GEDI, which owns national newspapers la Repubblica and La Stampa.

The board of the De Benedetti family holding company CIR, will meet on Monday to discuss the deal.

