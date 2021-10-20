Shares in Italy's ERG up 7% after Falck Renewables deal

Giulia Segreti Reuters
Shares in Italian green energy group ERG rose 7% on the Milan bourse on Wednesday after Infrastructure Investment Fund (IIF) agreed to buy a controlling stake in rival Falck Renewables.

Under the deal, JP Morgan Investment Management-advised IIF will pay 8.81 euros ($10) per share to buy a 60% stake in Falck Renewables from holding company Falck SpA.

IIF said it would launch a mandatory buyout offer at the same price, which represents a 29% premium to the average stock price of the past three months.

It "is very positive news for ERG", broker Equita SIM wrote in a research note, citing "very strong" appetite for renewable companies.

"In the event of Falck's de-listing, we believe ERG could benefit from the reinvestment flow of Falck's liquidity positions, as well as from a greater repositioning in the relevant ESG indices," Equita's analyst Roberto Letizia said.

