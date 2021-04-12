Shares in Italy's Diasorin jump after announcing $1.8 bln acquisition of U.S Luminex

BioTech
Shares in Italy's Diasorin jumped as much as 10% in early trade on Monday after the diagnostics group said on Sunday it will acquire U.S. based Luminex Corp in a $1.8 billion all-cash deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Luminex will be merged with a newly formed U.S. subsidiary of DiaSorin, with Luminex shareholders receiving $37 in cash for each share.

The cash consideration of the accord represents a 23.1% premium based on the closing stock price of the U.S company on Feb. 21, the day prior to press rumours regarding a potential sale of the company, DiaSorin's statement said.

Luminex shares have risen 42.5% from the beginning of the year.

