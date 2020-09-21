US Markets
CNHI

Shares in Italy's CNH down 6.2% after Nikola founder steps down

Contributor
Giancarlo Navach Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Italy's CNH was one of the top losers on Milan's bourse on Monday, its shares down over 6% in early trade, after the founder of U.S. electric truck maker Nikola Corp's stepped down as executive chairman, a trader said.

MILANO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italy's CNH CNHI.MI was one of the top losers on Milan's bourse on Monday, its shares down over 6% in early trade, after the founder of U.S. electric truck maker Nikola Corp's NKLA.O stepped down as executive chairman, a trader said.

"The news of Nikola's Trevor Milton stepping down is bringing (CNH) stock down," a Milan-based trader told Reuters.

CNH Industrial owns 7.1% of Nikola Corp.'s share capital.

Nikola said on Sunday Milton was leaving as the company is battling allegations from a short-seller that it misled investors and automakers. The group rejected the accusations and threatened to take legal action.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((giancarlo.navach@thomsonreuters.com; +39 0266129518))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNHI NKLA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular