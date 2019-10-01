Shares in Italy's Bio-on plunge after first half results

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian bio-plastics firm Bio-on ON.MI opened 38% lower on Tuesday following a collapse in first half sales and a drastic revision of full-year revenues.

The company, which has been engaged in a damaging clash with U.S. hedge fund Quintessential Capital Management, also said Envent Capital Market, the nominated adviser required for companies listed on the AIM segment of the market, had resigned but gave no details.

Bio-on shares failed to open on Tuesday at the start of trading and were immediately suspended following the delayed opening.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by James Mackenzie )

