US Markets

Shares in Italy's Bio-on plunge after first half results

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Shares in Italian bio-plastics firm Bio-on opened 38% lower on Tuesday following a collapse in first half sales and a drastic revision of full-year revenues.

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian bio-plastics firm Bio-on ON.MI opened 38% lower on Tuesday following a collapse in first half sales and a drastic revision of full-year revenues.

The company, which has been engaged in a damaging clash with U.S. hedge fund Quintessential Capital Management, also said Envent Capital Market, the nominated adviser required for companies listed on the AIM segment of the market, had resigned but gave no details.

Bio-on shares failed to open on Tuesday at the start of trading and were immediately suspended following the delayed opening.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by James Mackenzie )

((claudia.cristoferi@thomsonreuters.com ; +39 02 6612 9557))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular