Shares in Italy's Atlantia fall ahead of board meeting on Autostrade

Adds trader comment, details

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI fell more down 2% in early trading ahead of a key board meeting that would review the offer for the acquisition of 88% in Autostrade per l'Italia unit filed by a consortium led by state lender CDP.

According to daily La Repubblica the consortium has requested Atlantia to guarantee up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in potential damage claims, making the binding bid less attractive than previously expected.

The consortium's offer, which is based on a valuation of 100% of Autostrade of 9.1 billion euros, expires on March 16, but the deadline could be extended in case Atlantia calls an extraordinary shareholders meeting (EGM) on the issue, La Repubblica reported.

"The details provided by the press are not supportive and we fear that Atlantia's board or the EGM, if called, will reject the proposal submitted by the CDP-led consortium," an analyst at Intesa Sanpaolo said in a note.

The negotiations between Atlantia and the CDP-LED consortium, which also includes Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N, are part of an effort to end a political dispute over Autostrade's motorway concession triggered by the bridge disaster, which killed 43 people on Aug. 14, 2018.

Atlantia, which is controlled by the Benetton family, owns 88% in Autostrade with Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE and funds DIF, EDF Invest and China's Silk Road Fund holding the rest.

($1 = 0.8229 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.