Shares in Italy's Atlantia fall ahead of board meeting on Autostrade

Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy's Atlantia ATL.MI fell more down 2% in early trading ahead of a key board meeting that would review the offer for the acquisition of 88% in Autostrade per l'Italia unit filed by the consortium led by state lender CDP.

According to daily La Repubblica the consortium has requested Atlantia to guarantee for up to 1.5 billion euro in potential damage claims, making the binding bid less attractive than previously expected.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

