Shares in Italian high-tech group SECO dip in market debut

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Italian high-tech group SECO fell slightly on their market debut on the Milan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, a day after tech stocks in Europe recorded their worst day since late-October after trading near record highs.

The stock was down 0.8% at 0708 GMT from the 3.7 euros pricing at the start of trading which gave it a market capitalization of around 397 million euros ($475.88 million).

SECO said that the company's initial public offering drew more than 400 million euros in bids, almost three times the shares available.

Telecom Italia TLIT.MI unit Olivetti bought 7.5 million shares in SECO's initial public offering, equal to 7% of the company's share capital.

($1 = 0.8342 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

