Shares in India's Paytm indicated 9% lower in pre-market trade on debut

Contributor
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Shares in Paytm were indicated 9.3% below their IPO price in pre-market trade - a level which would value the Ant Group-backed digital payments firm at around 1.26 trillion rupees ($17 billion) after it completed India's biggest-ever IPO.

By Sankalp Phartiyal

NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shares in Paytm PAYT.NS were indicated 9.3% below their IPO price in pre-market trade - a level which would value the Ant Group-backed digital payments firm at around 1.26 trillion rupees ($17 billion) after it completed India's biggest-ever IPO.

They were indicated at 1,950 rupees versus the offer price of 2,150 rupees.

Paytm, which also counts SoftBank 9984.T among its backers, raised $2.5 billion in its initial public offering, of which $1.1 billion was from institutional investors. Last week it received $2.64 billion worth of bids for the remaining shares on offer, or 1.89 times.

The company, headquartered on the outskirts of India's capital New Delhi, priced its 85.1 million-share issue at the top of the range at 2,150 rupees each.

Engineering graduate Vijay Shekhar Sharma founded Paytm in 2010 as a platform for mobile recharges. The company grew quickly after ride-hailing firm Uber UBER.N listed it as a quick payment option in India and its use swelled further in late 2016 when New Delhi's shock ban on high-value currency notes boosted digital payments.

Paytm's success has turned Sharma, a school teacher's son, into a billionaire with a net worth of $2.4 billion according to Forbes. Its IPO has also minted hundreds of new millionaires in a country where per capita income is below $2,000.

($1 = 74.3550 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Vishwadha Chander; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Edwina Gibbs)

