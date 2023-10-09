News & Insights

Shares in Haitong International Securities double on privatization plan

October 09, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Hong Kong-listed Haitong international Securities Group 0665.HK nearly doubled on Monday on a privatisation plan by Shanghai-based Haitong Securities 600837.SS.

Haitong Securities is offering up to HK$3.5 billion ($443 million) for all the shares it does not own in its Hong Kong-listed unit, Haitong International Securities, to take it private.

Haitong Securities currently owns 73.4% of the investment banking arm. The broker said it will offer HK$1.52 per share for 2.28 billion outstanding shares, a 114% premium over Haitong International Securities' last closing price of HK$0.71.

Haitong international Securities surged 97% to HK$1.4 in Monday afternoon trade.

