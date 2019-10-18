Shares in Germany's Osram rise on report of renewed AMS bid

VIENNA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shares in German lighting group Osram rose 1.4% on Friday morning after Bloomberg reported Austrian sensor maker AMS AMS.S was planning to discuss a renewed bid for Osram following the failure of its first attempt.

AMS' supervisory board is scheduled to meet on Friday to explore the options, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

An AMS spokeswoman declined to comment.

Zurich-listed shares in AMS AMS.S were down 2.9%.

