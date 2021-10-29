Shares in Geely's Volvo Cars jump 7% in market debut

Updates shares, adds background

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Automaker Volvo Cars' VOLCARb.ST shares jumped about 7% above their offering price in its trading debut in Stockholm on Friday, in what is Europe's biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year.

The Gothenburg-based company cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of a previously-announced range on Monday, valuing it at just over $18 billion.

Shares in the carmaker, which is majority owned by Geely Holding GEELY.UL, were trading at 56.70 Swedish crowns ($6.65) at 0710 GMT, after being priced at 53 crowns in the initial public offering (IPO).

The listing comes at a time when investor appetite for the electric vehicle (EV) sector is strong.

However, concerns over how much control Geely will retain over Volvo, problems in the global supply chain and worries car maker could be caught in trade wars involving China have curbed investor enthusiasm.

