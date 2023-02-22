Shares in Fresenius down, FMC up after outlook and reshuffle

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Fresenius SE FREG.DE fell to the bottom of Germany's blue-chip index .GDAXI early Wednesday after the healthcare group forecast a potential fall in operating profit this year, citing intensifying cost inflation and labour shortages.

Shares in Fresenius fell as much as 6.9%.

Calling the outlook "tough but realistic", analysts at Jefferies said the group's forecast for operating profit (EBIT) to be flat or decline, when adjusted for currency changes, by up to a high single-digit percentage was below consensus.

In 2022, adjusted EBIT declined 6% to 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion), the group said.

Meantime, shares in subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care FMEG.DE, were at the top of the benchmark DAX index, rising as much as 8%, after parent Fresenius said it would keep its 32% in the division despite a move to deconsolidate the firm.

