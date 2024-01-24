News & Insights

Shares in French retailer Casino suspended pending statement

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 24, 2024 — 05:04 am EST

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares in French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA were suspended on Wednesday pending an expected statement from the company, said stock market operator Euronext.

A new leadership team formed around Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is set to take control of Casino, which was brought to the verge of default after years of debt-fuelled acquisitions and recent losses in market share.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
