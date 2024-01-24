Shares in French retailer Casino suspended pending statement

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares in French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA were suspended on Wednesday pending an expected statement from the company, said stock market operator Euronext.

A new leadership team formed around Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is set to take control of Casino, which was brought to the verge of default after years of debt-fuelled acquisitions and recent losses in market share.

