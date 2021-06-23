Shares in French luxury goods companies fall after HSBC downgrades

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Shares in major French luxury goods companies Kering PRTP.PA and Hermes HRMS.PA fell on Wednesday after HSBC downgraded its ratings on stocks in the sector.

Kering and Hermes were down by around 1% by 0705 GMT.

HSBC cut its ratings on Kering, Richemont CFR.S and Burberry BRBY.L to "hold" from "buy", while it also downgraded Hermes HRMS.PA to "reduce" from "hold".

"We expect the luxury sector to report exceptionally strong top-line growth for Q2 and expanded margins for H1, but the market might take a break as it really could be as good as it gets," wrote HSBC in a note.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

