Shares in French bank Natixis suspended

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Shares in French bank Natixis CNAT.PA have been suspended ahead of a statement from the bank, Natixis said on Tuesday.

Natixis shares closed up by 6.9% on Feb. 8, with traders citing speculation over a possible restructuring and dealers buying the stock in anticipation of decent results from Natixis later this week.

Traders also cited an article from Bloomberg News that French bank BPCE SA was in advanced talks about a potential offer to buy out minority shareholders of Natixis, in which BPCE has a majority stake.

Natixis, which had been hit by problems at its H20 fund management arm which it subsequently sold off, changed its chief executive last year, and its new CEO has said that his sole objective was to boost value for shareholders of the French bank.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

