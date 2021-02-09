Shares in French bank Natixis suspended

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Shares in French bank Natixis CNAT.PA have been suspended ahead of a statement from the bank, Natixis said on Tuesday.

Natixis shares closed up by 6.9% on Feb. 8, with traders citing speculation over a possible restructuring and dealers buying the stock in anticipation of decent results from Natixis later this week.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

