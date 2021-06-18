Shares in France's Aramis rise slightly on market debut

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - Shares in French second-hand car group Aramis ARAMI.PA opened slightly higher on their Paris stock market debut on Friday, rising marginally above an initial public offering price of 23 euros per share.

Aramis was trading at 23.15 euros by 0705 GMT.

Aramis had already priced its initial public offering at the bottom of an indicative price range of between 23 and 28 euros per share, valuing the group at around 1.9 billion euros ($2.26 billion).

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

