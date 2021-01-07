Shares in Finland's Tikkurila jump above PPG's raised offer

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Finnish paint maker Tikkurila TIK1V.HE jumped 15% to their highest level ever early on Thursday and well above PPG Industries Inc's PPG.N raised buyout offer as investors hoped to see a bidding contest.

Tikkurila on Tuesday said PPG had raised its offer to 27.75 euros per share from 25 euros in "response to a proposal regarding a competing offer" but did not reveal any details of that rival bid.

Shares in Tikkurila were up 15% at 28.65 euros by 0825 GMT.

"The situation is delicious for Tikkurila shareholders, as the offer is now at least 27.75 euros and if things go well, this could lead to a real bidding contest, which continues to put upward pressure on the stock beyond this level," analysts from equity research firm Inderes said in a note.

The Finnish market was closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.

($1 = 0.8120 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)

