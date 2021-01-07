US Markets

Shares in Finland's Tikkurila jump above PPG's raised offer

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

Shares in Finnish paint maker Tikkurila jumped 15% to their highest level ever early on Thursday and well above PPG Industries Inc's raised buyout offer as investors hoped to see a bidding contest.

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Finnish paint maker Tikkurila TIK1V.HE jumped 15% to their highest level ever early on Thursday and well above PPG Industries Inc's PPG.N raised buyout offer as investors hoped to see a bidding contest.

Tikkurila on Tuesday said PPG had raised its offer to 27.75 euros per share from 25 euros in "response to a proposal regarding a competing offer" but did not reveal any details of that rival bid.

Shares in Tikkurila were up 15% at 28.65 euros by 0825 GMT.

"The situation is delicious for Tikkurila shareholders, as the offer is now at least 27.75 euros and if things go well, this could lead to a real bidding contest, which continues to put upward pressure on the stock beyond this level," analysts from equity research firm Inderes said in a note.

The Finnish market was closed on Wednesday for a national holiday.

($1 = 0.8120 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; editing by Jason Neely)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular