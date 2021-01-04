Shares in Finland's Alandsbanken jump to 10-year high on dividend

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares in small Finnish bank Alandsbanken ALBAV.HE reached their highest level since 2011 on Monday on the first day of trading following the bank's dividend announcement on Jan. 1.

The shares were up 11% at 24 euros in early trading.

Alandsbanken said it would pay a dividend of 1 euro per share for 2019 despite the Finnish financial supervisor recommending that all banks refrain from dividend payouts until Sept. 30 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts from equity research firm Inderes described the bank's decision to go against the regulator's recommendation as "exceptional".

"The decision has a large symbolic value," they said in a note.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Pravin Char)

