US Markets

Shares in Europe's CME fall as AT&T sells stake to Czech investor

Contributor
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published

Shares in Central European Media Enterprises (CME) fell sharply in Prague on Tuesday as some investors ditched the stock after AT&T's deal to sell its majority stake to Czech investor PPF missed price expectations.

Adds analysts, details

PRAGUE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETV.PRCETV.O fell sharply in Prague on Tuesday as some investors ditched the stock afterAT&T's T.N deal to sell its majority stake to Czech investor PPF missed price expectations.

The $2.1 billion deal will mark the exit of CME's largest shareholder as the U.S. telecoms giant sells non-core assets to reduce debt.

It also expands the reach of PPF - owned by the Czech Republic's wealthiest businessman, Petr Kellner - in the media and telecommunications landscape across central and eastern Europe.

Nasdaq- and Prague-listed CME operates television stations in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Under the agreement, CME's common stockholders will receive $4.58 a share, a 32% premium to the stock price before CME announced a strategic review in March that brought up the chance of a sale. But it was below Friday's closing price of $4.65.

The dual-listed shares sank in Prague on Tuesday when markets reopened after a holiday weekend, falling 6% to 101.00 crowns ($4.38) at 0912 GMT. They had closed down 5.2% at $4.41 on the Nasdaq exchange on Monday.

Analysts said investors had expected a better price per share given the recent stock and company performance. Shares had traded as high as $5.03 this month.

Shareholders also had little chance to fight for a higher price before the deal's completion expected in the middle of next year.

"The expectations were higher recently so I would say it is rather a disappointment for this price," J&T Banka analyst Pavel Ryska said.

AT&T inherited CME after it acquired Time Warner in 2018. It owns 64% of CME's common stock but effectively controls 75% when factoring in preferred shares.

Under companies law in Bermuda, where CME is registered, a merger becomes binding if it is supported by 75% of shareholders and santioned by court. Dissenting shareholders can only ask for a reappraisal of the price.

Analysts said this would be complicated for many.

"In our opinion, a better approach would be to realise gains now through a sale on the market rather than wait for the $4.58 per share payout or speculate on a potential offer increase," Ceska Sporitelna analyst Petr Bartek wrote.

($1 = 23.0680 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476; Reuters Messaging: jason.hovet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular