Shares in 'Elden Ring' game publishers leap after rave reviews

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Kadokawa 9468.T and Bandai Namco 7832.T surged on Thursday following rave reviews for action role-playing game "Elden Ring".

The multi-platform fantasy title is a collaboration between veteran game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin.

Shares in Kadokawa, whose subsidiary FromSoftware publishes the game in Japan, were 8% higher in afternoon trade while Bandai Namco, which publishes it overseas, climbed 6.5%.

Martin, who has kept fans waiting for the next volume of his hit series of novels, helped with worldbuilding for the game. It is currently the top reviewed PlayStation 5 title, according to review aggregator Metacritic, ahead of titles such as "Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker" and "Horizon Forbidden West".

