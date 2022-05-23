Shares in Deutsche Euroshop surge on takeover offer

Adds share price, details

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Shares in Deutsche Euroshop DEQGn.DE jumped 41.4% in early Frankfurt trade on Monday after a consortium of bidders offered 1.4 billion euros ($1.48 billion) to acquire the German shopping centre investor.

Hercules BidCo's offer provides for 21.50 euros per share, plus a planned 2021 dividend of 1 euro per share, amounting to a 44% premium on Friday's closing share price.

Hercules Bidco is controlled by financial investor Oaktree Capital and Cura Vermoegensverwaltung, which is owned by Alexander Otto. The entrepreneur already owns around one-fifth of the Hamburg-based Deutsche Euroshop.

($1 = 0.9436 euros)

