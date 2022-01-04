Shares in COVID-19 vaccine developer Valneva drop sharply

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Shares in biotech company Valneva VLS.PA were suspended briefly on the Paris stock market on Tuesday after dropping sharply.

Valneva's share price has fluctuated in the past few weeks on news about the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. It is awaiting regulatory approval of the shot in the European Union and Britain.

Valneva shares recorded a drop of 23% on Tuesday afternoon before trading was suspended. Trading resumed later and by 1620 GMT the stock was down 23.4%.

At their lowest point on Tuesday, Valneva shares were trading at 17.17 euros ($19.38), the lowest since October last year.

It was not immediately clear what caused the stock to fall on Tuesday. Shares in COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna MRNA.O, Pfizer PFE.N and GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L also fell on Tuesday, but those drops were in low single figures.

($1 = 0.8857 euros)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Clement Martinot Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by David Goodman )

