Shares in CNH down over 4% after end of talks on Iveco sale to China's FAW

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Shares in CNH Industrial CNHI.MI were down more than 4% after the vehicle and equipment maker said on Saturday it had ended talks to sell truckmaker Iveco to China's FAW Jiefang 000800.SZ .

CNH Industrial said it was continuing to pursue a spinoff of the group in early 2022.

Iveco is part of CNH Industrial, which in turn is controlled by Exor EXOR.MI, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family. CNH said in January it was in talks with China's FAW over the future of the truckmaker.

Italian Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Saturday welcomed the end of talks.

CNH shares are down 4.4% at 12.64 euros around 0745 GMT.

