Shares in Chinese property developers soar on latest support from Beijing

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese property developers surged on Wednesday after Beijing expanded a financing programme to support bond issuance in the crisis-ridden sector.

Shares of Country Garden 2007.HK soared more than 20% and Longfor Group 0960.HK jumped more than 17%. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI rose more than 7%.

Offshore dollar bonds issued by Chinese private developers also rebounded.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) announced on Tuesday evening that it will widen a programme to support about 250 billion yuan ($34.5 billion) of debt sales by private firms.

The semi-official association under China’s central bank also said the programme can be expanded.

($1 = 7.2520 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((Yu.Xie@thomsonreuters.com;))

