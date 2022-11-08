Shares in Chinese property developers soar on latest support from Beijing

November 08, 2022 — 09:16 pm EST

Written by Xie Yu for Reuters

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Chinese property developers surged on Wednesday after Beijing expanded a financing programme to support bond issuance in the crisis-ridden sector.

Shares of Country Garden 2007.HK soared more than 20% and Longfor Group 0960.HK jumped more than 17%. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI rose more than 7%.

Offshore dollar bonds issued by Chinese private developers also rebounded.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) announced on Tuesday evening that it will widen a programme to support about 250 billion yuan ($34.5 billion) of debt sales by private firms.

The semi-official association under China’s central bank also said the programme can be expanded.

