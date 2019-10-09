Shares in China's Hikvision and Dahua dive after U.S. blacklisting

SHANGHAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology 002415.SZ and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd 002236.SZ, which were among companies blacklisted by Washington, fell sharply in early trading on Thursday.

Hikvision shares dropped over 5%, while Zhejiang Dahua lost roughly 8% as trading resumed. Their shares had been suspended from trading after news that the U.S. put them on a human rights blacklist.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.