Shares in China's Hikvision and Dahua dive after U.S. blacklisting

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shares of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd, which were among companies blacklisted by Washington, fell sharply in early trading on Thursday.

Hikvision shares dropped over 5%, while Zhejiang Dahua lost roughly 8% as trading resumed. Their shares had been suspended from trading after news that the U.S. put them on a human rights blacklist.

