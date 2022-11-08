Shares in China's Goertek tumble after foreign client suspends order

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Goertek Inc 002241.SZ tumbled on Wednesday after the China-based supplier for companies such as Apple AAPL.O and Meta Platforms META.O said an unidentified overseas client had asked it to suspend assembly work for a smart acoustic product.

Goertek said late on Tuesday that it had received the notice from a "major overseas client", without disclosing the customer or product's name. The suspension would impact up to 3.3 billion yuan ($455.05 million) in revenue, it said.

Shares in Goertek fell by their maximum, triggering a trading suspension in accordance with exchange rules.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst at research firm TF Securities, said on Twitter that, according to his checks, the product involved could be Apple's AirPods Pro 2. "Goertek's suspension of production is more likely due to production issues rather than demand issues," he said.

Apple and Goertek, whose clients also include Samsung and Microsoft, did not immediately replied to requests for comment.

($1 = 7.2520 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

