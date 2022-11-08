US Markets
AAPL

Shares in China's Goertek tumble after foreign client suspends order

November 08, 2022 — 09:42 pm EST

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Goertek Inc 002241.SZ tumbled on Wednesday after the China-based supplier for companies such as Apple AAPL.O and Meta Platforms META.O said an unidentified overseas client had asked it to suspend assembly work for a smart acoustic product.

Goertek said late on Tuesday that it had received the notice from a "major overseas client", without disclosing the customer or product's name. The suspension would impact up to 3.3 billion yuan ($455.05 million) in revenue, it said.

Shares in Goertek fell by their maximum, triggering a trading suspension in accordance with exchange rules.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst at research firm TF Securities, said on Twitter that, according to his checks, the product involved could be Apple's AirPods Pro 2. "Goertek's suspension of production is more likely due to production issues rather than demand issues," he said.

Apple and Goertek, whose clients also include Samsung and Microsoft, did not immediately replied to requests for comment.

($1 = 7.2520 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((Josh.Ye@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
MSFT

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter