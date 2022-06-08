Shares in care homes group Korian fall on signs of new legal pressures

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Shares in French care homes operator Korian KORI.PA fell on Wednesday after the Le Parisien paper reported that Korian could face further legal complaints over the way it handles its care homes.

Korian shares were down 3.9% in early session trading, the worst performer on France's SBF-120 .SBF120 equity index.

"The newspaper Le Parisien, in its edition of June 8, reports that some complaints would have been filed by a lawyer, Ms Sarah Saldmann, on behalf of relatives of former residents of Korian facilities in France. Since Ms Saldmann never contacted the company about those complaints, Korian is not informed of their content and cannot make any comment at this stage," said Korian in response to the article.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.