Shares in care home Orpea fall as France plans criminal complaint against it

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Shares in French care home company Orpea ORP.PA fell on Monday after the French government said it planned to file a criminal complaint against it.

Orpea shares were down 3.7 percent in early session trading.

Following a month and a half-long investigation into the group's management and financial practices, the government said it had found "significant dysfunctioning in the group's management, to the detriment of the care of its residents".

Orpea said that while the government report "does shed light on certain dysfunctions," it also "allows us to conclude that there is no organised 'system' that would lead to widespread abuse."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

