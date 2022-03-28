Shares in care home Orpea fall as France plans criminal complaint against it

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Shares in French care home company Orpea fell on Monday after the French government said it planned to file a criminal complaint against it. [nL2N2VT055]

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Shares in French care home company Orpea ORP.PA fell on Monday after the French government said it planned to file a criminal complaint against it.

Orpea shares were down 3.7 percent in early session trading.

Following a month and a half-long investigation into the group's management and financial practices, the government said it had found "significant dysfunctioning in the group's management, to the detriment of the care of its residents".

Orpea said that while the government report "does shed light on certain dysfunctions," it also "allows us to conclude that there is no organised 'system' that would lead to widespread abuse."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters