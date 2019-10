By 0805 shares in Newlat, which owns pasta brands Buitoni and Delverde, were unchanged at the IPO price of 5.8 euros ($6.43) each.

Newlat priced its public offering at the low end of a 5.8-7.3 indicative price range.

($1 = 0.9023 euros)

